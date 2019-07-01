6394 Stablewood Way

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a split foyer home with family room with fireplace, nice sized bedrooms, updated bathrooms and more!



This is home is a MUST SEE!!!



*Pet Policy: No pets allowed



Schools: Marbut Elementary, Salem Middle, Lithonia High School



TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME



All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.

There will be a credit, background and rental history check.

NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.

Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.

Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application