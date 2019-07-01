All apartments in Redan
6394 Stablewood Way

6394 Stablewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

6394 Stablewood Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a split foyer home with family room with fireplace, nice sized bedrooms, updated bathrooms and more!

This is home is a MUST SEE!!!

*Pet Policy: No pets allowed

Schools: Marbut Elementary, Salem Middle, Lithonia High School

TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME

All occupants 18 and older must apply online and provide proof of income in the State of Georgia for the last 30 days and their photo ID. It is $65 each to apply and is non-refundable, payable with Master Card and Visa only.
There will be a credit, background and rental history check.
NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.
Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.
The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.
Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6394 Stablewood Way have any available units?
6394 Stablewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6394 Stablewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
6394 Stablewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6394 Stablewood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6394 Stablewood Way is pet friendly.
Does 6394 Stablewood Way offer parking?
No, 6394 Stablewood Way does not offer parking.
Does 6394 Stablewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6394 Stablewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6394 Stablewood Way have a pool?
No, 6394 Stablewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 6394 Stablewood Way have accessible units?
No, 6394 Stablewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6394 Stablewood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6394 Stablewood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6394 Stablewood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6394 Stablewood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
