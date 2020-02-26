Rent Calculator
6386 Redan Square
6386 Redan Square
6386 Redan Square
Location
6386 Redan Square, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
MUST SEE THIS 3 STORY TOWN HOME. CLEAN MOVE IN READY AND LOCATION LOCATION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6386 Redan Square have any available units?
6386 Redan Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 6386 Redan Square have?
Some of 6386 Redan Square's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6386 Redan Square currently offering any rent specials?
6386 Redan Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6386 Redan Square pet-friendly?
No, 6386 Redan Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 6386 Redan Square offer parking?
No, 6386 Redan Square does not offer parking.
Does 6386 Redan Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6386 Redan Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6386 Redan Square have a pool?
No, 6386 Redan Square does not have a pool.
Does 6386 Redan Square have accessible units?
No, 6386 Redan Square does not have accessible units.
Does 6386 Redan Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6386 Redan Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 6386 Redan Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 6386 Redan Square does not have units with air conditioning.
