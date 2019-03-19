All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane

6384 Stonebridge Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6384 Stonebridge Creek Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Lithonia, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane have any available units?
6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane have?
Some of 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6384 Stonebridge Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College