Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6361 Wellington Walk
6361 Wellington Walk Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6361 Wellington Walk Way, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice and well maintained townhouse. Dining area, all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Freshly painted, private patio. 2 car parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6361 Wellington Walk have any available units?
6361 Wellington Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 6361 Wellington Walk have?
Some of 6361 Wellington Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6361 Wellington Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6361 Wellington Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6361 Wellington Walk pet-friendly?
No, 6361 Wellington Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 6361 Wellington Walk offer parking?
Yes, 6361 Wellington Walk offers parking.
Does 6361 Wellington Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6361 Wellington Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6361 Wellington Walk have a pool?
No, 6361 Wellington Walk does not have a pool.
Does 6361 Wellington Walk have accessible units?
No, 6361 Wellington Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6361 Wellington Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6361 Wellington Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 6361 Wellington Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 6361 Wellington Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
