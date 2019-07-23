All apartments in Redan
6361 Wellington Walk
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

6361 Wellington Walk

6361 Wellington Walk Way · No Longer Available
Location

6361 Wellington Walk Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice and well maintained townhouse. Dining area, all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Freshly painted, private patio. 2 car parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

