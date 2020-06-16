All apartments in Redan
6321 Laurel Post Drive

6321 Laurel Post Drive · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

6321 Laurel Post Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 Laurel Post Drive have any available units?
6321 Laurel Post Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6321 Laurel Post Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6321 Laurel Post Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 Laurel Post Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6321 Laurel Post Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6321 Laurel Post Drive offer parking?
No, 6321 Laurel Post Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6321 Laurel Post Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 Laurel Post Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 Laurel Post Drive have a pool?
No, 6321 Laurel Post Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6321 Laurel Post Drive have accessible units?
No, 6321 Laurel Post Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 Laurel Post Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6321 Laurel Post Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6321 Laurel Post Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6321 Laurel Post Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
