All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 6276 Marbut Farms Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
6276 Marbut Farms Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6276 Marbut Farms Lane

6276 Marbut Farms Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6276 Marbut Farms Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,450 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4642815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6276 Marbut Farms Lane have any available units?
6276 Marbut Farms Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 6276 Marbut Farms Lane have?
Some of 6276 Marbut Farms Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6276 Marbut Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6276 Marbut Farms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6276 Marbut Farms Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6276 Marbut Farms Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6276 Marbut Farms Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6276 Marbut Farms Lane offers parking.
Does 6276 Marbut Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6276 Marbut Farms Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6276 Marbut Farms Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6276 Marbut Farms Lane has a pool.
Does 6276 Marbut Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 6276 Marbut Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6276 Marbut Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6276 Marbut Farms Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6276 Marbut Farms Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6276 Marbut Farms Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College