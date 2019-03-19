All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6125 Creekford Drive

6125 Creekford Drive · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

6125 Creekford Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 Creekford Drive have any available units?
6125 Creekford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 6125 Creekford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6125 Creekford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 Creekford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6125 Creekford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6125 Creekford Drive offer parking?
No, 6125 Creekford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6125 Creekford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 Creekford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 Creekford Drive have a pool?
No, 6125 Creekford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6125 Creekford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6125 Creekford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 Creekford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6125 Creekford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6125 Creekford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6125 Creekford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

