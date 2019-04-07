Rent Calculator
Redan, GA
5966 Wellborn Trace
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5966 Wellborn Trace
5966 Wellborn Trace
·
No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location
5966 Wellborn Trace, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/854a292034 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5966 Wellborn Trace have any available units?
5966 Wellborn Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Redan, GA
.
Is 5966 Wellborn Trace currently offering any rent specials?
5966 Wellborn Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5966 Wellborn Trace pet-friendly?
No, 5966 Wellborn Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 5966 Wellborn Trace offer parking?
No, 5966 Wellborn Trace does not offer parking.
Does 5966 Wellborn Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5966 Wellborn Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5966 Wellborn Trace have a pool?
No, 5966 Wellborn Trace does not have a pool.
Does 5966 Wellborn Trace have accessible units?
No, 5966 Wellborn Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 5966 Wellborn Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5966 Wellborn Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5966 Wellborn Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5966 Wellborn Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
