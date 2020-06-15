5933 Earlwane Drive

Amenities
**Available Now** Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
High school: Redan High School
Middle school: Redan Middle School
Elementary school: Redan Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.