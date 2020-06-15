All apartments in Redan
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:53 PM

5933 Earlwane Drive

5933 Earlwane Drive · (678) 380-1000
Location

5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,370

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Available Now** Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Redan High School

Middle school: Redan Middle School

Elementary school: Redan Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 Earlwane Drive have any available units?
5933 Earlwane Drive has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5933 Earlwane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5933 Earlwane Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 Earlwane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5933 Earlwane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5933 Earlwane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5933 Earlwane Drive does offer parking.
Does 5933 Earlwane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5933 Earlwane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 Earlwane Drive have a pool?
No, 5933 Earlwane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5933 Earlwane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5933 Earlwane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 Earlwane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5933 Earlwane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5933 Earlwane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5933 Earlwane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
