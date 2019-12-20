All apartments in Redan
5933 Bobbin Ln
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

5933 Bobbin Ln

5933 Bobbin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5933 Bobbin Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath with family room

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2810425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 Bobbin Ln have any available units?
5933 Bobbin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5933 Bobbin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5933 Bobbin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 Bobbin Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5933 Bobbin Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5933 Bobbin Ln offer parking?
No, 5933 Bobbin Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5933 Bobbin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5933 Bobbin Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 Bobbin Ln have a pool?
No, 5933 Bobbin Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5933 Bobbin Ln have accessible units?
No, 5933 Bobbin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 Bobbin Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5933 Bobbin Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5933 Bobbin Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5933 Bobbin Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

