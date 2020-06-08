All apartments in Redan
5896 Wellborn Trail
5896 Wellborn Trail

Location

5896 Wellborn Trail, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5896 Wellborn Trail have any available units?
5896 Wellborn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5896 Wellborn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5896 Wellborn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5896 Wellborn Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5896 Wellborn Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5896 Wellborn Trail offer parking?
No, 5896 Wellborn Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5896 Wellborn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5896 Wellborn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5896 Wellborn Trail have a pool?
No, 5896 Wellborn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5896 Wellborn Trail have accessible units?
No, 5896 Wellborn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5896 Wellborn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5896 Wellborn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5896 Wellborn Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5896 Wellborn Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
