All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5889 Old Wellborn Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5889 Old Wellborn Trce
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

5889 Old Wellborn Trce

5889 Old Wellborn Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5889 Old Wellborn Trace, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,545 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5655988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5889 Old Wellborn Trce have any available units?
5889 Old Wellborn Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5889 Old Wellborn Trce have?
Some of 5889 Old Wellborn Trce's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5889 Old Wellborn Trce currently offering any rent specials?
5889 Old Wellborn Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5889 Old Wellborn Trce pet-friendly?
No, 5889 Old Wellborn Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5889 Old Wellborn Trce offer parking?
Yes, 5889 Old Wellborn Trce offers parking.
Does 5889 Old Wellborn Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5889 Old Wellborn Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5889 Old Wellborn Trce have a pool?
Yes, 5889 Old Wellborn Trce has a pool.
Does 5889 Old Wellborn Trce have accessible units?
No, 5889 Old Wellborn Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 5889 Old Wellborn Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5889 Old Wellborn Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 5889 Old Wellborn Trce have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5889 Old Wellborn Trce has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRedan 3 Bedroom Apartments
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College