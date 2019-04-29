All apartments in Redan
Last updated April 29 2019 at 6:07 PM

5876 Old Wellborn Trce

5876 Old Wellborn Trace · No Longer Available
Location

5876 Old Wellborn Trace, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,918 sf home is located in Lithonia, GA. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5876 Old Wellborn Trce have any available units?
5876 Old Wellborn Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5876 Old Wellborn Trce have?
Some of 5876 Old Wellborn Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5876 Old Wellborn Trce currently offering any rent specials?
5876 Old Wellborn Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5876 Old Wellborn Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 5876 Old Wellborn Trce is pet friendly.
Does 5876 Old Wellborn Trce offer parking?
No, 5876 Old Wellborn Trce does not offer parking.
Does 5876 Old Wellborn Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5876 Old Wellborn Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5876 Old Wellborn Trce have a pool?
No, 5876 Old Wellborn Trce does not have a pool.
Does 5876 Old Wellborn Trce have accessible units?
No, 5876 Old Wellborn Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 5876 Old Wellborn Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 5876 Old Wellborn Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5876 Old Wellborn Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 5876 Old Wellborn Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

