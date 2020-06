Amenities

extra storage

3BR Townhouse in Lithonia - For a showing call Kolandra at 678-310-3181.



Get it before it's gone!! Well maintained and move in ready townhome in Covington Station subdivision. This 3BR/2.5BA brick front unit features a large living and dining area. Additional storage in back of unit. A short drive from I-20 and minutes away from Stonecrest Mall. No pets allowed. Monthly rent is 1,050.00



No Pets Allowed



