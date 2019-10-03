5757 Taffeta Court

Amenities

NO APPLICATION FEES IF YOU APPLY BY 10/6 AND MOVE IN BY 10/13



3 bedroom 2 bath stepless ranch. Brand new Granite countertops, flooring, blinds, paint, and appliances. Nice level yard. This one will not last long!



Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com

No section 8

Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee $195

Renter’s Insurance Required

One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.