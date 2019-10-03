All apartments in Redan
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

5757 Taffeta Court

5757 Taffeta Court · No Longer Available
Location

5757 Taffeta Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO APPLICATION FEES IF YOU APPLY BY 10/6 AND MOVE IN BY 10/13

3 bedroom 2 bath stepless ranch. Brand new Granite countertops, flooring, blinds, paint, and appliances. Nice level yard. This one will not last long!

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 Taffeta Court have any available units?
5757 Taffeta Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5757 Taffeta Court currently offering any rent specials?
5757 Taffeta Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 Taffeta Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5757 Taffeta Court is pet friendly.
Does 5757 Taffeta Court offer parking?
No, 5757 Taffeta Court does not offer parking.
Does 5757 Taffeta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 Taffeta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 Taffeta Court have a pool?
No, 5757 Taffeta Court does not have a pool.
Does 5757 Taffeta Court have accessible units?
No, 5757 Taffeta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 Taffeta Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5757 Taffeta Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5757 Taffeta Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5757 Taffeta Court does not have units with air conditioning.
