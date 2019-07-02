All apartments in Redan
Redan, GA
5735 Windfall Lane
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:24 AM

5735 Windfall Lane

5735 Windfall Lane · No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

5735 Windfall Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
*Owner looking for immediate move-in to start lease 6/1* Ready to view right away! Simply call #888 when you arrive at property for access instructions texted to your smart phone. You can view immediately. Vacant. Application takes 3 -5 days to process, provided ALL supporting documents are included with application. Brick front, 2-level townhome located minutes away from Dekalb Hillandale Medical Center. Room-mate floor style plan features generous-sized bedrooms with bathrooms ensuite upstairs. Family room features a fireplace, a half bath and leads to the dining area. Kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Exterior storage is located at the rear of the property. Pictures from pre-move in. Contact agent for guidelines/instructions + rental application
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5735 Windfall Lane have any available units?
5735 Windfall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5735 Windfall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5735 Windfall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 Windfall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5735 Windfall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5735 Windfall Lane offer parking?
No, 5735 Windfall Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5735 Windfall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5735 Windfall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 Windfall Lane have a pool?
No, 5735 Windfall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5735 Windfall Lane have accessible units?
No, 5735 Windfall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 Windfall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5735 Windfall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5735 Windfall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5735 Windfall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
