5735 Windfall Lane

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

*Owner looking for immediate move-in to start lease 6/1* Ready to view right away! Simply call #888 when you arrive at property for access instructions texted to your smart phone. You can view immediately. Vacant. Application takes 3 -5 days to process, provided ALL supporting documents are included with application. Brick front, 2-level townhome located minutes away from Dekalb Hillandale Medical Center. Room-mate floor style plan features generous-sized bedrooms with bathrooms ensuite upstairs. Family room features a fireplace, a half bath and leads to the dining area. Kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Exterior storage is located at the rear of the property. Pictures from pre-move in. Contact agent for guidelines/instructions + rental application

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.