Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:43 AM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle
5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle
·
No Longer Available
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location
5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated unit with granite countertops, hardwood floors, fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle have any available units?
5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle have?
Some of 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle offer parking?
No, 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle have a pool?
No, 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle have accessible units?
No, 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5723 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
