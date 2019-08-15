All apartments in Redan
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM

5712 Windfall Ln

5712 Windfall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5712 Windfall Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LIKE NEW INSIDE, NEW CARPET, PAINT, CLEAN READY TO MOVE IN TODAY, VACANT, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, WON'T LAST LONG, ALL BRICK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Windfall Ln have any available units?
5712 Windfall Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5712 Windfall Ln have?
Some of 5712 Windfall Ln's amenities include fireplace, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Windfall Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Windfall Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Windfall Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln offer parking?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln have a pool?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln have accessible units?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
