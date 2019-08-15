Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5712 Windfall Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5712 Windfall Ln
Last updated August 15 2019 at 11:32 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5712 Windfall Ln
5712 Windfall Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
5712 Windfall Lane, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LIKE NEW INSIDE, NEW CARPET, PAINT, CLEAN READY TO MOVE IN TODAY, VACANT, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, WON'T LAST LONG, ALL BRICK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5712 Windfall Ln have any available units?
5712 Windfall Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 5712 Windfall Ln have?
Some of 5712 Windfall Ln's amenities include fireplace, carpet, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5712 Windfall Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Windfall Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Windfall Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln offer parking?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln have a pool?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln have accessible units?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 Windfall Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 Windfall Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Redan 2 Bedrooms
Redan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College