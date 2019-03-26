Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court have any available units?
5704 Wellborn Oaks Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Wellborn Oaks Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court is pet friendly.
Does 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court offer parking?
No, 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court does not offer parking.
Does 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court have a pool?
No, 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court does not have a pool.
Does 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5704 Wellborn Oaks Court does not have units with air conditioning.
