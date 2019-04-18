All apartments in Redan
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:12 PM

5623 Crystal Hill

5623 Crystal Hill · No Longer Available
Location

5623 Crystal Hill, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,572 sf home is located in Stone Mountain, GA. This home features laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 Crystal Hill have any available units?
5623 Crystal Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5623 Crystal Hill have?
Some of 5623 Crystal Hill's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5623 Crystal Hill currently offering any rent specials?
5623 Crystal Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 Crystal Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 5623 Crystal Hill is pet friendly.
Does 5623 Crystal Hill offer parking?
No, 5623 Crystal Hill does not offer parking.
Does 5623 Crystal Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5623 Crystal Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 Crystal Hill have a pool?
No, 5623 Crystal Hill does not have a pool.
Does 5623 Crystal Hill have accessible units?
No, 5623 Crystal Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 Crystal Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 5623 Crystal Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5623 Crystal Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 5623 Crystal Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
