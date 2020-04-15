All apartments in Redan
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:46 AM

5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle

5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle have any available units?
5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle offers parking.
Does 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle have a pool?
No, 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle have accessible units?
No, 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5615 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

