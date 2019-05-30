All apartments in Redan
5604 Mallard Trail
Last updated May 30 2019

5604 Mallard Trail

5604 Mallard Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5604 Mallard Trail, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 Mallard Trail have any available units?
5604 Mallard Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5604 Mallard Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Mallard Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Mallard Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5604 Mallard Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5604 Mallard Trail offer parking?
No, 5604 Mallard Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5604 Mallard Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 Mallard Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Mallard Trail have a pool?
No, 5604 Mallard Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Mallard Trail have accessible units?
No, 5604 Mallard Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Mallard Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 Mallard Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 Mallard Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5604 Mallard Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
