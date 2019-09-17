All apartments in Redan
5580 Mallard Trail

Location

5580 Mallard Trail, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eb9ea8609c ---- Nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in quiet subdivision on corner lot in Dekalb County Spacious kitchen with white cabinets, separate dining room, family room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and a single car garage. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5580 Mallard Trail have any available units?
5580 Mallard Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5580 Mallard Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5580 Mallard Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5580 Mallard Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5580 Mallard Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5580 Mallard Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5580 Mallard Trail offers parking.
Does 5580 Mallard Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5580 Mallard Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5580 Mallard Trail have a pool?
No, 5580 Mallard Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5580 Mallard Trail have accessible units?
No, 5580 Mallard Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5580 Mallard Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5580 Mallard Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5580 Mallard Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5580 Mallard Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

