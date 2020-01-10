All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5571 Marbut Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5571 Marbut Rd
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:59 PM

5571 Marbut Rd

5571 Marbut Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5571 Marbut Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PHOTOS COMING SOON
2 Bedroom townhome
Clean & fresh paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5571 Marbut Rd have any available units?
5571 Marbut Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5571 Marbut Rd have?
Some of 5571 Marbut Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5571 Marbut Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5571 Marbut Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5571 Marbut Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5571 Marbut Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd offer parking?
No, 5571 Marbut Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5571 Marbut Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd have a pool?
No, 5571 Marbut Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd have accessible units?
No, 5571 Marbut Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5571 Marbut Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5571 Marbut Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College