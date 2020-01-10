Rent Calculator
Redan
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:59 PM
5571 Marbut Rd
5571 Marbut Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5571 Marbut Road, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PHOTOS COMING SOON
2 Bedroom townhome
Clean & fresh paint
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5571 Marbut Rd have any available units?
5571 Marbut Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 5571 Marbut Rd have?
Some of 5571 Marbut Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 5571 Marbut Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5571 Marbut Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5571 Marbut Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5571 Marbut Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd offer parking?
No, 5571 Marbut Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5571 Marbut Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd have a pool?
No, 5571 Marbut Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd have accessible units?
No, 5571 Marbut Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5571 Marbut Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5571 Marbut Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5571 Marbut Rd has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
