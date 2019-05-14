All apartments in Redan
5558 Panola Place

Location

5558 Panola Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
MUST SEE!! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Split Level with One car garage. Come see this beautiful newly renovated split level in a quiet neighborhood. New paint, carpet, appliances and includes washer and dryer. Won't Last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5558 Panola Place have any available units?
5558 Panola Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5558 Panola Place have?
Some of 5558 Panola Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5558 Panola Place currently offering any rent specials?
5558 Panola Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5558 Panola Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5558 Panola Place is pet friendly.
Does 5558 Panola Place offer parking?
Yes, 5558 Panola Place offers parking.
Does 5558 Panola Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5558 Panola Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5558 Panola Place have a pool?
No, 5558 Panola Place does not have a pool.
Does 5558 Panola Place have accessible units?
No, 5558 Panola Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5558 Panola Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5558 Panola Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5558 Panola Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5558 Panola Place has units with air conditioning.
