MUST SEE!! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Split Level with One car garage. Come see this beautiful newly renovated split level in a quiet neighborhood. New paint, carpet, appliances and includes washer and dryer. Won't Last!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5558 Panola Place have any available units?
5558 Panola Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5558 Panola Place have?
Some of 5558 Panola Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5558 Panola Place currently offering any rent specials?
5558 Panola Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5558 Panola Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5558 Panola Place is pet friendly.
Does 5558 Panola Place offer parking?
Yes, 5558 Panola Place offers parking.
Does 5558 Panola Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5558 Panola Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5558 Panola Place have a pool?
No, 5558 Panola Place does not have a pool.
Does 5558 Panola Place have accessible units?
No, 5558 Panola Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5558 Panola Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5558 Panola Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5558 Panola Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5558 Panola Place has units with air conditioning.