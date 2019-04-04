All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle
Last updated April 4 2019 at 2:53 AM

5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle

5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle have any available units?
5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle offer parking?
No, 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle have a pool?
No, 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle have accessible units?
No, 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5549 Strathmoor Manor Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College