Last updated December 12 2019 at 3:37 PM

5501 Covent Way

5501 Covent Way · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Covent Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Covent Way have any available units?
5501 Covent Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5501 Covent Way currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Covent Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Covent Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 Covent Way is pet friendly.
Does 5501 Covent Way offer parking?
No, 5501 Covent Way does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Covent Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Covent Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Covent Way have a pool?
No, 5501 Covent Way does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Covent Way have accessible units?
No, 5501 Covent Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Covent Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Covent Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 Covent Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 Covent Way does not have units with air conditioning.

