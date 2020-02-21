All apartments in Redan
5456 Panola Downs Road

Location

5456 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Time to start packing! This charming home has recently been renovated and is move in ready. Some renovations include professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures, and a neutral color scheme, so decorating will be a breeze. Not to be outdone is the kitchen, which comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in), so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply today, so you can make this house your home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5456 Panola Downs Road have any available units?
5456 Panola Downs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5456 Panola Downs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5456 Panola Downs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5456 Panola Downs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5456 Panola Downs Road is pet friendly.
Does 5456 Panola Downs Road offer parking?
No, 5456 Panola Downs Road does not offer parking.
Does 5456 Panola Downs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5456 Panola Downs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5456 Panola Downs Road have a pool?
No, 5456 Panola Downs Road does not have a pool.
Does 5456 Panola Downs Road have accessible units?
No, 5456 Panola Downs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5456 Panola Downs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5456 Panola Downs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5456 Panola Downs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5456 Panola Downs Road does not have units with air conditioning.

