Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

5409 Biffle Downs

5409 Biffle Downs Road · No Longer Available
Location

5409 Biffle Downs Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Quiet 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home has a wonderful deck, great for entertaining friends and family! Renters insurance required to lease. Section 8 welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Biffle Downs have any available units?
5409 Biffle Downs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5409 Biffle Downs currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Biffle Downs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Biffle Downs pet-friendly?
No, 5409 Biffle Downs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5409 Biffle Downs offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Biffle Downs offers parking.
Does 5409 Biffle Downs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Biffle Downs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Biffle Downs have a pool?
No, 5409 Biffle Downs does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Biffle Downs have accessible units?
No, 5409 Biffle Downs does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Biffle Downs have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Biffle Downs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 Biffle Downs have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 Biffle Downs does not have units with air conditioning.

