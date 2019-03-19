All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5383 Forest East Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5383 Forest East Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5383 Forest East Lane

5383 Forest East Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5383 Forest East Lane, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Stone Mountain, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood, tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car port. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5383 Forest East Lane have any available units?
5383 Forest East Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5383 Forest East Lane have?
Some of 5383 Forest East Lane's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5383 Forest East Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5383 Forest East Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5383 Forest East Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5383 Forest East Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5383 Forest East Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5383 Forest East Lane does offer parking.
Does 5383 Forest East Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5383 Forest East Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5383 Forest East Lane have a pool?
No, 5383 Forest East Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5383 Forest East Lane have accessible units?
No, 5383 Forest East Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5383 Forest East Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5383 Forest East Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5383 Forest East Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5383 Forest East Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College