Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bath split level with family room on lower level. Fenced backyard. Kitchen with breakfast area. 2 car garage. Nice open floor plan Nice size 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath in quiet Stone Mountain neighborhood. Fenced in yard. Separate living and family rooms. 2 year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5381 Biffle Rd have any available units?
5381 Biffle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5381 Biffle Rd have?
Some of 5381 Biffle Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5381 Biffle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5381 Biffle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.