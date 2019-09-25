All apartments in Redan
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

5370 Wellborn Creek Drive

5370 Wellborn Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5370 Wellborn Creek Drive, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Close to Shopping and Restaurants
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,015 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to

(RLNE5157993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive have any available units?
5370 Wellborn Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive have?
Some of 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5370 Wellborn Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5370 Wellborn Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
