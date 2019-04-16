All apartments in Redan
5298 Old Trail Cir
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

5298 Old Trail Cir

5298 Old Trail Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5298 Old Trail Circle, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
- 3 bedroom 2 bath, living room and family room. 2 car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4815333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5298 Old Trail Cir have any available units?
5298 Old Trail Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5298 Old Trail Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5298 Old Trail Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5298 Old Trail Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5298 Old Trail Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5298 Old Trail Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5298 Old Trail Cir offers parking.
Does 5298 Old Trail Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5298 Old Trail Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5298 Old Trail Cir have a pool?
No, 5298 Old Trail Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5298 Old Trail Cir have accessible units?
No, 5298 Old Trail Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5298 Old Trail Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5298 Old Trail Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5298 Old Trail Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5298 Old Trail Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
