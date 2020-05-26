All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5296 Kinsdale Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5296 Kinsdale Ln
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

5296 Kinsdale Ln

5296 Kinsdale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5296 Kinsdale Lane, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5296 Kinsdale Ln have any available units?
5296 Kinsdale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5296 Kinsdale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5296 Kinsdale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5296 Kinsdale Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5296 Kinsdale Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5296 Kinsdale Ln offer parking?
No, 5296 Kinsdale Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5296 Kinsdale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5296 Kinsdale Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5296 Kinsdale Ln have a pool?
No, 5296 Kinsdale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5296 Kinsdale Ln have accessible units?
No, 5296 Kinsdale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5296 Kinsdale Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5296 Kinsdale Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5296 Kinsdale Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5296 Kinsdale Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College