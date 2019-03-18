Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5295 Kelleys Mill Circle
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:53 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5295 Kelleys Mill Circle
5295 Kelleys Mill Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5295 Kelleys Mill Circle, Redan, GA 30088
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle have any available units?
5295 Kelleys Mill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle have?
Some of 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5295 Kelleys Mill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle offers parking.
Does 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle have a pool?
No, 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle have accessible units?
No, 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5295 Kelleys Mill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Redan 2 Bedrooms
Redan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Panthersville, GA
Winder, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Experiment, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GA
Griffin, GA
Mableton, GA
Hampton, GA
Watkinsville, GA
Jackson, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College