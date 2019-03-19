All apartments in Redan
5222 Biffle Rd
5222 Biffle Rd

5222 Biffle Road · No Longer Available
Location

5222 Biffle Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy rental with a ton of character. Plenty of yard space that's ideal for outdoor gatherings and outdoor activities. Directly across the street from Biffle Park, and close to Hidden Hills Golf Course. PRICED TO Lease!! *Vacant/Supra Key*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222 Biffle Rd have any available units?
5222 Biffle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5222 Biffle Rd have?
Some of 5222 Biffle Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 Biffle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5222 Biffle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 Biffle Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5222 Biffle Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5222 Biffle Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5222 Biffle Rd offers parking.
Does 5222 Biffle Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5222 Biffle Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 Biffle Rd have a pool?
No, 5222 Biffle Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5222 Biffle Rd have accessible units?
No, 5222 Biffle Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 Biffle Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5222 Biffle Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5222 Biffle Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5222 Biffle Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
