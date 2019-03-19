Cozy rental with a ton of character. Plenty of yard space that's ideal for outdoor gatherings and outdoor activities. Directly across the street from Biffle Park, and close to Hidden Hills Golf Course. PRICED TO Lease!! *Vacant/Supra Key*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5222 Biffle Rd have any available units?
5222 Biffle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5222 Biffle Rd have?
Some of 5222 Biffle Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 Biffle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5222 Biffle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.