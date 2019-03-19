All apartments in Redan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5219 Sweet Air Lane

5219 Sweet Air Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5219 Sweet Air Lane, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome New Listing!!! Renovated, Fresh & Ready for February Move-In! Apply Here: http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5219 Sweet Air Lane have any available units?
5219 Sweet Air Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5219 Sweet Air Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5219 Sweet Air Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 Sweet Air Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5219 Sweet Air Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 5219 Sweet Air Lane offer parking?
No, 5219 Sweet Air Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5219 Sweet Air Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5219 Sweet Air Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 Sweet Air Lane have a pool?
No, 5219 Sweet Air Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5219 Sweet Air Lane have accessible units?
No, 5219 Sweet Air Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 Sweet Air Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5219 Sweet Air Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5219 Sweet Air Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5219 Sweet Air Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
