All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5217 Scarbrough Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5217 Scarbrough Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

5217 Scarbrough Lane

5217 Scarbrough Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5217 Scarbrough Lane, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Scarbrough Lane have any available units?
5217 Scarbrough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5217 Scarbrough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Scarbrough Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Scarbrough Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Scarbrough Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Scarbrough Lane offer parking?
No, 5217 Scarbrough Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Scarbrough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Scarbrough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Scarbrough Lane have a pool?
No, 5217 Scarbrough Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Scarbrough Lane have accessible units?
No, 5217 Scarbrough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Scarbrough Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Scarbrough Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 Scarbrough Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 Scarbrough Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College