All apartments in Redan
Find more places like
5211 Scarbrough Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5211 Scarbrough Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5211 Scarbrough Lane

5211 Scarbrough Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5211 Scarbrough Ln, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5211 Scarbrough Lane have any available units?
5211 Scarbrough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5211 Scarbrough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Scarbrough Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Scarbrough Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5211 Scarbrough Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5211 Scarbrough Lane offer parking?
No, 5211 Scarbrough Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5211 Scarbrough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 Scarbrough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Scarbrough Lane have a pool?
No, 5211 Scarbrough Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5211 Scarbrough Lane have accessible units?
No, 5211 Scarbrough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Scarbrough Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5211 Scarbrough Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5211 Scarbrough Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5211 Scarbrough Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GATyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College