All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 5207 Scarbrough Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
5207 Scarbrough Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:00 AM

5207 Scarbrough Lane

5207 Scarbrough Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5207 Scarbrough Lane, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with black appliances, electric stove with a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Scarbrough Lane have any available units?
5207 Scarbrough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 5207 Scarbrough Lane have?
Some of 5207 Scarbrough Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 Scarbrough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Scarbrough Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Scarbrough Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 Scarbrough Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5207 Scarbrough Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5207 Scarbrough Lane offers parking.
Does 5207 Scarbrough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Scarbrough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Scarbrough Lane have a pool?
No, 5207 Scarbrough Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Scarbrough Lane have accessible units?
No, 5207 Scarbrough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Scarbrough Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Scarbrough Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Scarbrough Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 Scarbrough Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College