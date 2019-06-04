5207 Scarbrough Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Great kitchen with black appliances, electric stove with a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.