Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

5139 Rocky Glen

5139 Rocky Glen · No Longer Available
Location

5139 Rocky Glen, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 Rocky Glen have any available units?
5139 Rocky Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 5139 Rocky Glen currently offering any rent specials?
5139 Rocky Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 Rocky Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 5139 Rocky Glen is pet friendly.
Does 5139 Rocky Glen offer parking?
No, 5139 Rocky Glen does not offer parking.
Does 5139 Rocky Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 Rocky Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 Rocky Glen have a pool?
No, 5139 Rocky Glen does not have a pool.
Does 5139 Rocky Glen have accessible units?
No, 5139 Rocky Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 Rocky Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 Rocky Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5139 Rocky Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 5139 Rocky Glen does not have units with air conditioning.

