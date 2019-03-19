All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 4815 White Oak Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
4815 White Oak Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4815 White Oak Trail

4815 White Oak Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4815 White Oak Trail, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 White Oak Trail have any available units?
4815 White Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 4815 White Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4815 White Oak Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 White Oak Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 White Oak Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4815 White Oak Trail offer parking?
No, 4815 White Oak Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4815 White Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 White Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 White Oak Trail have a pool?
No, 4815 White Oak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4815 White Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 4815 White Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 White Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 White Oak Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 White Oak Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 White Oak Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College