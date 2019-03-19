All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 4807 White Oak Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
4807 White Oak Tree
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4807 White Oak Tree

4807 White Oak Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4807 White Oak Tree, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4754853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 White Oak Tree have any available units?
4807 White Oak Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 4807 White Oak Tree currently offering any rent specials?
4807 White Oak Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 White Oak Tree pet-friendly?
No, 4807 White Oak Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 4807 White Oak Tree offer parking?
No, 4807 White Oak Tree does not offer parking.
Does 4807 White Oak Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4807 White Oak Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 White Oak Tree have a pool?
No, 4807 White Oak Tree does not have a pool.
Does 4807 White Oak Tree have accessible units?
No, 4807 White Oak Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 White Oak Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 4807 White Oak Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4807 White Oak Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 4807 White Oak Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 BedroomsRedan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College