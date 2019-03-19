Welcome Home to this new listing! Pics coming this week! Group Showing Wednesday 2/6 in the afternoon. Drive By, then Apply: http://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/ TEXT Kelley for Details: 470-494-2683
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4776 White Oak Path have any available units?
4776 White Oak Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 4776 White Oak Path currently offering any rent specials?
4776 White Oak Path is not currently offering any rent specials.