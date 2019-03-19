All apartments in Redan
2851 Rambling Way

2851 Rambling Way · No Longer Available
Location

2851 Rambling Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property ID # 885873503

Address - 2851 Rambling Way Lithonia (Dekalb County) GA 30058

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2OTwdum

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/699513

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

Visit the following link to take a virtual tour

www.tourfactory.com/2082976

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1460 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Lithonia, GA is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm : Owners.com
Broker Name: Maribel Gonzalez
Contact Number: 770-569-3032
Email Address: Maribel.Gonzalez@rhss.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2OTwdum
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 Rambling Way have any available units?
2851 Rambling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2851 Rambling Way currently offering any rent specials?
2851 Rambling Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 Rambling Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2851 Rambling Way is pet friendly.
Does 2851 Rambling Way offer parking?
No, 2851 Rambling Way does not offer parking.
Does 2851 Rambling Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2851 Rambling Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 Rambling Way have a pool?
Yes, 2851 Rambling Way has a pool.
Does 2851 Rambling Way have accessible units?
No, 2851 Rambling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 Rambling Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2851 Rambling Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2851 Rambling Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2851 Rambling Way does not have units with air conditioning.
