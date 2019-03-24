---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de4321f0ec ---- Two Bedroom Townhome in Lithonia!! Nice open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen!! Front porch. Convenient to everything!! Professionally managed!! $200 AMX gift card for move in by 3/27/19!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2619 Wellington Walk have any available units?
2619 Wellington Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2619 Wellington Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Wellington Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.