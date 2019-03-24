All apartments in Redan
2619 Wellington Walk

2619 Wellington Walk Place · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Wellington Walk Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/de4321f0ec ----
Two Bedroom Townhome in Lithonia!! Nice open floor plan.
Beautiful kitchen!! Front porch. Convenient to everything!!
Professionally managed!! $200 AMX gift card for move in by 3/27/19!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Wellington Walk have any available units?
2619 Wellington Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2619 Wellington Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Wellington Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Wellington Walk pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Wellington Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2619 Wellington Walk offer parking?
No, 2619 Wellington Walk does not offer parking.
Does 2619 Wellington Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 Wellington Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Wellington Walk have a pool?
No, 2619 Wellington Walk does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Wellington Walk have accessible units?
No, 2619 Wellington Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Wellington Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 Wellington Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 Wellington Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 Wellington Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

