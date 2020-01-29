All apartments in Redan
2594 Wellington Walk Place
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

2594 Wellington Walk Place

2594 Wellington Walk Place · No Longer Available
Location

2594 Wellington Walk Place, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully Manicured Home With Spacious Backyard
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,517 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.

(RLNE5331775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2594 Wellington Walk Place have any available units?
2594 Wellington Walk Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2594 Wellington Walk Place have?
Some of 2594 Wellington Walk Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2594 Wellington Walk Place currently offering any rent specials?
2594 Wellington Walk Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2594 Wellington Walk Place pet-friendly?
No, 2594 Wellington Walk Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2594 Wellington Walk Place offer parking?
No, 2594 Wellington Walk Place does not offer parking.
Does 2594 Wellington Walk Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2594 Wellington Walk Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2594 Wellington Walk Place have a pool?
Yes, 2594 Wellington Walk Place has a pool.
Does 2594 Wellington Walk Place have accessible units?
No, 2594 Wellington Walk Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2594 Wellington Walk Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2594 Wellington Walk Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2594 Wellington Walk Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2594 Wellington Walk Place has units with air conditioning.
