All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2440 Rambling Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2440 Rambling Way
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

2440 Rambling Way

2440 Rambling Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2440 Rambling Way, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Rambling Way have any available units?
2440 Rambling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2440 Rambling Way have?
Some of 2440 Rambling Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Rambling Way currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Rambling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Rambling Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Rambling Way is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Rambling Way offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Rambling Way offers parking.
Does 2440 Rambling Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Rambling Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Rambling Way have a pool?
No, 2440 Rambling Way does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Rambling Way have accessible units?
No, 2440 Rambling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Rambling Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Rambling Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Rambling Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 Rambling Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redan 2 BedroomsRedan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedan Dog Friendly Apartments
Redan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College