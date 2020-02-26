Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redan
Find more places like 2367 Cragstone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redan, GA
/
2367 Cragstone Court
Last updated February 26 2020 at 4:24 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2367 Cragstone Court
2367 Cragstone Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
2367 Cragstone Court, Redan, GA 30058
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1160; Parking: 4 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $850.00; IMRID22160
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2367 Cragstone Court have any available units?
2367 Cragstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
Is 2367 Cragstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2367 Cragstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2367 Cragstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 2367 Cragstone Court offers parking.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court have a pool?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court have accessible units?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Redan 2 Bedrooms
Redan 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Redan 3 Bedrooms
Redan Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Redan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College