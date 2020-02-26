All apartments in Redan
2367 Cragstone Court
Last updated February 26 2020 at 4:24 PM

2367 Cragstone Court

2367 Cragstone Court
Redan
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

2367 Cragstone Court, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1160; Parking: 4 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $850.00; IMRID22160

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2367 Cragstone Court have any available units?
2367 Cragstone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 2367 Cragstone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2367 Cragstone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2367 Cragstone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court offer parking?
Yes, 2367 Cragstone Court offers parking.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court have a pool?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court does not have a pool.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court have accessible units?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2367 Cragstone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2367 Cragstone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
