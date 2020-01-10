All apartments in Redan
2340 Wellington Cir
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:59 PM

2340 Wellington Cir

2340 Wellington Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2340 Wellington Circle, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Spacious 2 bedroom ranch. Great community. Close to shopping and bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 Wellington Cir have any available units?
2340 Wellington Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2340 Wellington Cir have?
Some of 2340 Wellington Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 Wellington Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2340 Wellington Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 Wellington Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2340 Wellington Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2340 Wellington Cir offer parking?
No, 2340 Wellington Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2340 Wellington Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 Wellington Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 Wellington Cir have a pool?
No, 2340 Wellington Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2340 Wellington Cir have accessible units?
No, 2340 Wellington Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 Wellington Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 Wellington Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2340 Wellington Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2340 Wellington Cir has units with air conditioning.

